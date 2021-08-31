2015 Hyundai Elantra

$15,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7902327

7902327 Stock #: 893000-FS:14768

893000-FS:14768 VIN: KMHDH4AH7FU409468

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,454 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.