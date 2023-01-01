$13,777+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,777
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Hyundai Elantra
2015 Hyundai Elantra
L 4dr Sdn Man
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,777
+ taxes & licensing
223,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9708325
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5FH551483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,704 KM
Vehicle Description
L 4dr Sdn Man vERY sHARP Fuel Econom Saver Hot Hot Hot Beautiful !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6