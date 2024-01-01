Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very Sharp <span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>SE</span><span style=font-family: ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>AWD 4dr 2.0T</span></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

164,210 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD 4dr 2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD 4dr 2.0T

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1708436325
  2. 1708436328
  3. 1708436330
  4. 1708436335
  5. 1708436340
  6. 1708436345
  7. 1708436349
  8. 1708436353
  9. 1708436357
  10. 1708436361
  11. 1708436367
  12. 1708436371
  13. 1708436376
  14. 1708436380
  15. 1708436385
  16. 1708436389
  17. 1708436391
  18. 1708436392
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA0FG248808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp SE AWD 4dr 2.0T

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T for sale in London, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T 164,210 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T 213,001 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rio LX+ 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in London, ON
2017 Kia Rio LX+ 4dr Sdn Auto 138,191 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport