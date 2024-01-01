$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE AWD 4dr 2.0T
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE AWD 4dr 2.0T
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
164,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLA0FG248808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,210 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp SE AWD 4dr 2.0T
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T 164,210 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 4dr 2.0T 213,001 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX+ 4dr Sdn Auto 138,191 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport