Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

162,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD Premium

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1727371305
  2. 1727371304
  3. 1727371304
  4. 1727371304
  5. 1727371304
  6. 1727371303
  7. 1727371303
  8. 1727371303
  9. 1727371304
  10. 1727371304
  11. 1727371305
  12. 1727371304
  13. 1727371304
  14. 1727371304
  15. 1727371304
  16. 1727371304
  17. 1727371304
  18. 1727371304
  19. 1727371304
  20. 1727371303
  21. 1727371303
  22. 1727371303
  23. 1727371304
  24. 1727371305
  25. 1727371303
  26. 1727371304
  27. 1727371303
  28. 1727371304
  29. 1727371303
  30. 1727371303
  31. 1727371305
  32. 1727371302
  33. 1727371304
  34. 1727371304
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB1FG253413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL 105,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Premium for sale in London, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Premium 162,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SPORT AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Edge SPORT AWD 115,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport