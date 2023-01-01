Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

149,566 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Luxury AWD

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9746065
  • Stock #: 2835
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5FG270599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,566 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

