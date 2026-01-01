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2015 Hyundai Sonata

255,664 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL, SEDAN, ALLOYS,

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14423802

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL, SEDAN, ALLOYS,

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1783903751433
  2. 1783903751907
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
255,664KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF0FH051178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Hyundai Sonata