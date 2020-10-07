Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

87,735 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5907660
  2. 5907660
  3. 5907660
  4. 5907660
  5. 5907660
  6. 5907660
  7. 5907660
  8. 5907660
  9. 5907660
  10. 5907660
  11. 5907660
  12. 5907660
  13. 5907660
  14. 5907660
  15. 5907660
  16. 5907660
  17. 5907660
  18. 5907660
  19. 5907660
  20. 5907660
  21. 5907660
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907660
  • Stock #: FS:13675
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF9FH197594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13675
  • Mileage 87,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Chrysler 300
 38,989 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata
 87,735 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
 90,770 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory