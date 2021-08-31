2015 Hyundai Sonata

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8030047

8030047 Stock #: 903798-FS:14892

903798-FS:14892 VIN: 5NPE34AF9FH165841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 903798-FS:14892

Mileage 127,748 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.