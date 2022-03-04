Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

125,343 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2.4L Limited*LEATHER*NAVI*SUNROOF*LOADED*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,343KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577866
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF0FH246307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

