2015 Indian Chief

94,365 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Indian Chief

CHIEFTAIN, LOADED, BROWN SEATS, LIGHT DAMAGE

12938651

2015 Indian Chief

CHIEFTAIN, LOADED, BROWN SEATS, LIGHT DAMAGE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,365KM
Fair Condition
VIN 56KTCAAA1F3328689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 94,365 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2015 Indian Chief