$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Infiniti QX50
AWD 4DR
2015 Infiniti QX50
AWD 4DR
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,974KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ0HR2F1772240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,974 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr iNFINITY QX50 Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd Where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) !!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD 4DR 210,974 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV 4dr HB Auto 141,584 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 206,751 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Infiniti QX50