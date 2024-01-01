Menu
<p><span style=color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>AWD 4dr iNFINITY QX50 Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd Where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) !!</span></p>

2015 Infiniti QX50

210,974 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4DR

12041143

2015 Infiniti QX50

AWD 4DR

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ0HR2F1772240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,974 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr iNFINITY QX50 Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd Where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

