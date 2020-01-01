Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60 *BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER*LEATHER*POWER MOONROOF*REAR AIR CONDITIO

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,977KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424373
  • Stock #: E2388
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Infiniti Qx60 or just a Infiniti Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Infiniti Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Infiniti Qx60s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW INFINITI QX60 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including Back-up Camera,Bluetooth,Heated Seats-driver And Passenger,Leather,Power Moonroof,Rear Air Conditio and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Infiniti Qx60
* Finished in White, makes this Infiniti look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Rear Wiper
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM/CD
Seating
  • 7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Keyless GO
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • MP3 Capability
  • Voice Command
  • USB Input
  • CD in Dash
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • RR SIDE AIRBAG
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • LR SIDE AIRBAG
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

