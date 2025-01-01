Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

215,185 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle
12261364

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1741491418
  2. 1741491420
  3. 1741491422
  4. 1741491424
  5. 1741491427
  6. 1741491429
  7. 1741491431
  8. 1741491435
  9. 1741491437
  10. 1741491439
  11. 1741491442
  12. 1741491445
  13. 1741491447
  14. 1741491449
  15. 1741491451
  16. 1741491453
  17. 1741491456
  18. 1741491458
  19. 1741491460
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,185KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG5FCI21293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata 64,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent 29,091 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio for sale in London, ON
2013 Kia Rio 93,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee