2015 Jeep Patriot

$19,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 2 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498800

10498800 Stock #: 0X:7400

0X:7400 VIN: 1C4NJRAB4FD290333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,240 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.