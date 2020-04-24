Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Well Equipped, Amazing Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Well Equipped, Amazing Condition

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4932600
  2. 4932600
  3. 4932600
  4. 4932600
  5. 4932600
  6. 4932600
  7. 4932600
  8. 4932600
  9. 4932600
  10. 4932600
  11. 4932600
  12. 4932600
  13. 4932600
  14. 4932600
  15. 4932600
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,260KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932600
  • Stock #: U9347A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6FD411458
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

4x4, keyless, chrome alloys, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted, tonneau cover, tilt, cruise, power windows/locks/mirrors, air, uconnect/bluetooth, back up, sat radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 4,265 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,951 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana 2500...
 29,091 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message