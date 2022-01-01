2015 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 5 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8095177

8095177 Stock #: 2438

2438 VIN: 1C4NJRAB8FD423191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,455 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.