2015 Jeep Renegade

110,000 KM

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade

North 4WD

12521443

2015 Jeep Renegade

North 4WD

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT7FPB77595

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Heated Steering

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2015 Jeep Renegade