2015 Kia Forte

$11,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 7 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9900980

9900980 Stock #: E4685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 143,712 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.