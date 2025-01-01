Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Sorento

212,542 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12630051

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749648654813
  2. 1749648655349
  3. 1749648655810
  4. 1749648656285
  5. 1749648656754
  6. 1749648657260
  7. 1749648657759
  8. 1749648658234
  9. 1749648658726
  10. 1749648659185
  11. 1749648659659
  12. 1749648660102
  13. 1749648660627
  14. 1749648661083
  15. 1749648661546
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,542KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA61FG600162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M12
  • Mileage 212,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC, 105TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC, 105TH ANNIVERSARY 64,637 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Special CUSTOM, BIG WHEEL, STRETCHED BAGS, BARS, UPGRADED for sale in London, ON
2017 Harley-Davidson Road King Special CUSTOM, BIG WHEEL, STRETCHED BAGS, BARS, UPGRADED 82,135 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator RUBICON, LEATHER, HARD TOP, LOADED, ONLY 68KMS for sale in London, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator RUBICON, LEATHER, HARD TOP, LOADED, ONLY 68KMS 68,817 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Kia Sorento