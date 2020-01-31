Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4678185
  • Stock #: 7107
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA60FG552718
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

