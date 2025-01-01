Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12730347

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1752000703893
  2. 1752000704414
  3. 1752000704863
  4. 1752000705406
  5. 1752000705881
  6. 1752000706298
  7. 1752000706728
  8. 1752000707160
  9. 1752000707628
  10. 1752000708042
  11. 1752000708580
  12. 1752000709035
  13. 1752000709476
  14. 1752000709901
  15. 1752000710349
  16. 1752000710784
  17. 1752000711225
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN Kndjp3a52f7234376

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 67KMS, LOW KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 67KMS, LOW KMS, CERT 67,888 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic DX-G, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 47,000KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda Civic DX-G, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 47,000KMS, CERT 74,156 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL, RUNS AND DRIVES for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL, RUNS AND DRIVES 243,268 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Kia Soul