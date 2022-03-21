Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

110,669 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

*AWD*LEATHER*PANO ROOF*ONLY 110KMS*CERT

2015 Lincoln MKC

*AWD*LEATHER*PANO ROOF*ONLY 110KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

110,669KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716502
  • Stock #: 1167
  • VIN: 5lmcj2a92fuj22257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

