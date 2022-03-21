2015 Lincoln MKC

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 6 6 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8716502

8716502 Stock #: 1167

1167 VIN: 5lmcj2a92fuj22257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,669 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.