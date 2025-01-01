Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

29,612 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 29,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12460099

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 29,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1745771536
  2. 1745771538
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,612KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V74FM183396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, CREW CAB, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, CREW CAB, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 272,918 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note S, AUTO, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note S, AUTO, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL 182,275 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, ALL ORIG, ONLY 77KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, ALL ORIG, ONLY 77KMS, CERT 77,121 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Mazda MAZDA3