2015 Mazda MAZDA3

171,293 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

GX

Location

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,293KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244870
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U78FM200881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

