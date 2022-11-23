2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9386935

Stock #: 1159a

VIN: 3MZBM1U73FM151671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1159a

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

