2015 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9386935
  Stock #: 1159a
  VIN: 3MZBM1U73FM151671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1159a
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

