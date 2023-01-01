$17,899+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
93,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9631567
- Stock #: STK205620
- VIN: 3MZBM1L73FM205620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,137 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4