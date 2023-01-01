2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$17,899 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 1 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9631567

9631567 Stock #: STK205620

STK205620 VIN: 3MZBM1L73FM205620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # STK205620

Mileage 93,137 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.