2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

113,341 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

250

2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

250

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,341KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9494128
  Stock #: S5669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz Cla 250 or just a Mercedes benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz Cla 250s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz Cla 250
* Finished in Red, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

