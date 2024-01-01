Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes Gla or just a Mercedes Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Mercedes Glas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES GLA!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES GLA INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes Gla<br/> * Finished in Grey, makes this Mercedes look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

181,817 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4 MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4 MATIC

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,817KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes Gla or just a Mercedes Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes Glas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES GLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES GLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes Gla
* Finished in Grey, makes this Mercedes look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 78,035 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T SEL for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T SEL 83,476 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 PREMIUM for sale in London, ON
2021 Cadillac XT4 PREMIUM 46,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA