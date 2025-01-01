$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 MINI Cooper
2 SET WHEELS, SUNROOF, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERT
2015 MINI Cooper
2 SET WHEELS, SUNROOF, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,547KM
Good Condition
VIN WMWXS5C57FT826927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,547 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Ford Fusion AS IS, SPORT, V6, DRIVES GREAT, WELL SERVICED 181,433 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6 AS IS, GT, V6, COUPE, DRIVES GREAT, 151KMS 151,037 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED, GL, NO ACCIDENTS, 195KMS 195,538 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2015 MINI Cooper