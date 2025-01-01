Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 MINI Cooper

182,547 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 MINI Cooper

2 SET WHEELS, SUNROOF, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12347457

2015 MINI Cooper

2 SET WHEELS, SUNROOF, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1743356503
  2. 1743356504
  3. 1743356504
  4. 1743356507
  5. 1743356502
  6. 1743356504
  7. 1743356507
  8. 1743356504
  9. 1743356507
  10. 1743356503
  11. 1743356502
  12. 1743356501
  13. 1743356501
  14. 1743356506
  15. 1743356504
  16. 1743356507
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,547KM
Good Condition
VIN WMWXS5C57FT826927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Ford Fusion AS IS, SPORT, V6, DRIVES GREAT, WELL SERVICED for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Fusion AS IS, SPORT, V6, DRIVES GREAT, WELL SERVICED 181,433 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Pontiac G6 AS IS, GT, V6, COUPE, DRIVES GREAT, 151KMS for sale in London, ON
2006 Pontiac G6 AS IS, GT, V6, COUPE, DRIVES GREAT, 151KMS 151,037 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED, GL, NO ACCIDENTS, 195KMS for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra CERTIFIED, GL, NO ACCIDENTS, 195KMS 195,538 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper