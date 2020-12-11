Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

86,778 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

2015 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6338972
  • Stock #: OX:5643
  • VIN: WMWXM5C55F3A56028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,778 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario full delivery | SIMPLE LOOK, COMFORTABLE INTERIOR & STRONG PERFORMANCE *Tons of Features and Space *Heated Seats *Panoramic Roof *Sporty and Classic Look Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, seven days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times, a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Power Antenna
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Premium Audio
Audio Voice Control

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

