2015 MINI Cooper

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Power Antenna Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Premium Audio Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.