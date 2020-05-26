Menu
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

  • 95,910KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024829
  • Stock #: OX5325
  • VIN: WMWZC5C51FWP44695
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery OFFERS A USEFUL SHAPE IN A SMART PACKAGE THAT'S MORE PRACTICAL THAN IT IS STYLISH Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Safety
  • Active Handling
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

