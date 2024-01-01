Menu
Heated Seats, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals' work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

163,085 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JA32U2FU4FU601821

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,085 KM

Heated Seats, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer