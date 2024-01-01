$8,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE - CVT
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE - CVT
Location
London Mitsubishi
1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9
226-212-8222
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T0278
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
London Mitsubishi is proud to offer Superior Level of Guest Experience, Satisfaction and Unrivalled Pricing. Over 100 New and Used Vehicles in Stock. We want your trade ins, top value paid. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us. We Approve All Credit. Everyone is Approved (conditions apply). Please visit www.londonmitsubishi.ca for our complete and up to date inventory. Mitsubishi Trained Technicians in our Service Department are Ready to handle all you Repair/Maintenance needs. Additionally, We Repair All Makes and Models. HST and licensing extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From London Mitsubishi
Email London Mitsubishi
London Mitsubishi
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-212-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-212-8222