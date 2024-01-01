Menu
London Mitsubishi is proud to offer Superior Level of Guest Experience, Satisfaction and Unrivalled Pricing. Over 100 New and Used Vehicles in Stock. We want your trade ins, top value paid. We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us. We Approve All Credit. Everyone is Approved (conditions apply). Please visit www.londonmitsubishi.ca for our complete and up to date inventory. Mitsubishi Trained Technicians in our Service Department are Ready to handle all you Repair/Maintenance needs. Additionally, We Repair All Makes and Models. HST and licensing extra.

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

146,000 KM

Details Description

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE - CVT

12021820

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE - CVT

Location

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9

226-212-8222

Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
VIN JA32U2FU7FU606267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T0278
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

London Mitsubishi

London Mitsubishi

1629 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6L 1J9
226-212-8222

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

London Mitsubishi

226-212-8222

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer