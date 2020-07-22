Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

116,977 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

116,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5588661
  • Stock #: FS:13563
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6FU600346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13563
  • Mileage 116,977 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery A LITTLE MORE PANACHE THAN MOST COMPACTS *Sporty Look *Excellent steering and handling *Supportive front seats Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $500 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

