2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

129,844 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

SE*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Location

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,844KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6295641
  • Stock #: 2173
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6FU606454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,844 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

