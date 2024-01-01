Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

157,847 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE, NO ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE, NO ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,847KM
Good Condition
VIN ML32A4HJ7FH055715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage