3.5 SL 4dr Sdn V6 CVT Very Sharp Midnit Blue on Black This vehicle is in Show Room condition Haandles Amazing Drives like a Dream MUST be Seen Clean Clean @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !!

2015 Nissan Altima

167,153 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL 4dr Sdn V6 CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL 4dr Sdn V6 CVT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,153KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4BL3AP0FN865226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,153 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 SL 4dr Sdn V6 CVT Very Sharp Midnit Blue on Black This vehicle is in Show Room condition Haandles Amazing Drives like a Dream MUST be Seen Clean Clean @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road so Be Smart See Bart where " Barts the Best " !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima