2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,979KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953846
  • Stock #: CA11411
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU1FN722754
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CAN'T CHOOSE BETWEEN A TRUCK AND AN SUV? THEN THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED Price of vehicle includes $500 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Exterior
  • Off-Road Tires
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • MP3 CD Changer
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

