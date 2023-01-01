$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Nissan Micra
2015 Nissan Micra
S 4dr HB Auto
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10492410
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP7FL221238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,572 KM
Vehicle Description
S 4dr HB Auto Exceelent Fuel Saving Economy The Best ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Only 145572 kms Wont Last bartscars.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6