2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

  • 144,840KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5135888
  • Stock #: E2716
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Hard Top
  • MP3 Capability
  • CD in Dash
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • RR SIDE AIRBAG
  • LR SIDE AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

