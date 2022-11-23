Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

219,490 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SR*ALLOYS*POWER*CAM*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

SR*ALLOYS*POWER*CAM*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,490KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9332389
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP6FL269250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2006 Buick Lucerne C...
 154,750 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 213,546 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic 2dr...
 218,948 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory