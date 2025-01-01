Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan NV200

12130821

2015 Nissan NV200

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN5FK735792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 1185A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Nissan NV200