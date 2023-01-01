Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

38,000 KM

Details Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1696369522
  2. 1696369522
  3. 1696369522
  4. 1696369522
  5. 1696369522
  6. 1696369522
  7. 1696369520
  8. 1696369520
  9. 1696369521
  10. 1696369521
  11. 1696369520
  12. 1696369522
  13. 1696369522
  14. 1696369522
  15. 1696369522
  16. 1696369522
  17. 1696369521
  18. 1696369521
  19. 1696369522
  20. 1696369522
  21. 1696369521
  22. 1696369521
  23. 1696369522
  24. 1696369520
  25. 1696369521
  26. 1696369521
  27. 1696369521
  28. 1696369522
  29. 1696369520
  30. 1696369521
  31. 1696369522
  32. 1696369521
  33. 1696369521
  34. 1696369521
  35. 1696369521
  36. 1696369521
  37. 1696369521
  38. 1696369521
  39. 1696369522
  40. 1696369522
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500825
  • Stock #: 3076A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC864114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 38,000 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Yaris Pr...
 120,000 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 Quattro...
 93,000 KM
$13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory