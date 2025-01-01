Menu
2015 SENTRA COCOA COLOUR on BLK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream clean clean here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneeblvd(yellowdoor)

2015 Nissan Sentra

174,201 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP9FL667182

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,201 KM

2015 SENTRA COCOA COLOUR on BLK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream clean clean

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

