$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP9FL667182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,201 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 SENTRA COCOA COLOUR on BLK Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream clean clean here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneeblvd(yellowdoor) where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Nissan Sentra