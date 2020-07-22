Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

83,857 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

83,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5588664
  Stock #: FS:13532
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL678127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # FS:13532
  • Mileage 83,857 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | FRESH LOOK, AFFORDABLE, ECONOMIC & ROOMY CAR *Backup Cam *Navigation *Heated Seats * Power Roof *Comfortable *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

