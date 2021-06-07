Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

164,570 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196552
  • Stock #: DT2758
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL651743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,570 KM

Vehicle Description

First of all we hope everyone is safe and sound and never had anyone close become infected and 2nd of all a HUGE THANKS to all the essential workers that risked their own health and safety for us or our loved ones. As soon as we get back to normal we will be honouring everyone and celebrating #Normality with a kick ass something! For now we are open for Sales & Service and are also providing a stay at home service so you don't have to leave your safe place! We will do whatever it takes to keep and earn your business just let us know!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

