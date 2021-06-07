2015 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7196552

7196552 Stock #: DT2758

DT2758 VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL651743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

