2015 Nissan Titan

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Trailer Hitch Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Hard Top

Back-Up Camera

side steps

4WD

Bluetooth Connectivity

MP3 Capability

USB Input

CD in Dash

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

PEDALS – ADJUSTABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.