2015 Nissan Versa

117,886 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Note S 5MT

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8641181
  • Stock #: E4021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Versa Note or just a Nissan Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Hatchbacks in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN VERSA NOTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN VERSA NOTE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Versa note
* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

