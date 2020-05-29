Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1591023142
  2. 1591023142
  3. 1591023142
  4. 1591023142
  5. 1591023142
  6. 1591023142
  7. 1591023142
  8. 1591023142
  9. 1591023142
  10. 1591023142
  11. 1591023142
  12. 1591023142
  13. 1591023142
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,109KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5049399
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM5FS524782
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


((ASK US HOW TO FULLY PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT, AND PAYMENTS))... RATES AS LOW AS 3.99 % (oac), with AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ANY BUDGETS. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOMED, CONTACT US AND LETS MAKE A DEAL!!! ****** GREAT CREDIT ****** GOOD CREDIT ****** BAD CREDIT ****** SECOND CHANCE CREDIT ****** NO CREDIT ****** REPO'S ****** DIVORCE ****** BANKRUPTCY ****** PENSION & DISABILITY ****** SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS ****** COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!... ***** SAVE THOUSANDS, AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ***** ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES **** TOP QUALITY USED CARS **** TOP QUALITY SERVICE **** TOP QUALITY FINANCING **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED INVENTORY **** TOP QUALITY TRUCKS **** TOP QUALITY VAN'S **** TOP QUALITY SUV's **** TOP QUALITY CAR'S SAFE AND SECURE LOANS, step by step explanation. APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS FREE LOAN. ***http://www.southwestautogroup.ca/*** OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 172,780 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 43...
 81,726 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SXT
 184,239 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory