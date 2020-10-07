Menu
2015 RAM 1500

109,492 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

109,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5998134
  • Stock #: fs13711
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM3FS532413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,492 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Leatherette Interior

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

